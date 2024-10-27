Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh gives glimpse of his Delhi show at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium

Diljit Dosanjh is constantly in the news in India as well as outside India for his Dil-Luminati Tour. Diljit is one of the most loved Punjabi singers who is gaining fans all over the world. His show Dil-Luminati Tour has made him more famous these days because of this event Diljit is in the headlines these days.

Dil-Luminati in Delhi:

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh performed on the Dil-Luminati Tour at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The people of Delhi showed a lot of enthusiasm for his show and the tickets were confirmed as soon as the announcement was made. Diljit also shared a picture of the event, in which he mentioned the love and enthusiasm he received from the audience. He will also perform on Sunday to entertain and impress his fans in Delhi.

Pictures:

In one of the pictures shared by Diljit, he is proudly holding the Indian flag. In some other pictures, we can see the huge crowd present at his concert. He also shared some of his glimpses from the concert.

About Dil-Luminati Tour:

Talking about his Dil-Luminati Tour, he has performed it in many international countries like Europe, USA, New Zealand, and Australia, he also shared the stage with international singer Ed Sheeran in one of his shows. In India, he has performed in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata etc.

Diljit Dosanjh's net worth has seen a significant rise after Dil-Luminati Tour which is now Rs 172 crore, although he was a very famous Punjabi singer and also did some movies in the Punjabi and Bollywood industry the recent rise of his live performances in Dil-Luminati Tour has marked his wealth and also increased his fan base.

