Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan is poised to play a key part in Aryan Khan's upcoming web series and he drew similarities between the two.

    Is Aryan Khan hardworking just like his dad Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Josh', is poised to play a key part in Aryan Khan's upcoming web series. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Manoj, accompanied by his actor-filmmaker wife Seema Pahwa, expressed his respect for Shah Rukh and Aryan, praising the father-son duo's dedication and humility. Manoj commended Aryan as a "young and hardworking boy" without "starry airs," stating that the series' filming process was lengthy but completely pleasant. He did not, however, provide any specific specifics about the show, other than the fact that it is about the film industry.

    Similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

    When asked about the parallels between Shah Rukh and Aryan, Manoj noted that they both have a strong work ethic. He emphasized Shah Rukh's reputation for working 18-20 hours a day when necessary, and he recognized the same determination in Aryan. Manoj said that Aryan is a workaholic, just like his father. He also highlighted Shah Rukh's love and respect for those around him, something he believes Aryan inherited. "Shah Rukh is known as Khan Sahab because he personifies what it means to be King Khan. He treats everyone with love and respect, whether they are working with him or simply being in his presence."

    Also read: Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here

    Manoj also complimented Shah Rukh's hospitality, mentioning how the superstar always makes his guests feel welcome. "If you visit his office, Shah Rukh will personally meet you at the gate. Aryan, I've seen, is quite similar—he looks after everyone on set." Manoj also shared a fascinating scene from Aryan's directorial debut, in which Shah Rukh paid a visit and gave his skills. Whenever SRK arrived on set, he always checked on everyone to ensure we were taken care of. He even directed a few shots during the filming of the climax, which was a large-scale production with many units.

    Manoj also vividly remembered the special meals he received on set from Aryan. "I observed Aryan's lunch was coming from Mannat, so I joked that I wanted the same. From then on, Aryan made certain that I received the same cuisine, cooked by Shah Rukh's chef. I would tell Seema, 'I'm having stuff from Shah Rukh's place!' It was a lovely experience, particularly the Chicken Roll." Aryan's series, which he wrote, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, promising a project supported by the expertise and tradition of Bollywood's most prominent family.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Photos Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck RBA

    Photos: Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr

    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here RKK

    Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here

    Priyanka Chopra looks MAGESTIC as she dons magenta saree for her brother's pre-wedding ceremony RKK

    Priyanka Chopra looks MAJESTIC as she dons magenta saree for her brother's pre-wedding ceremony

    Kolkata Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee attacked by biker RBA

    Kolkata: Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee ‘attacked’ by biker, posts SHOCKING video of horrifying incident

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI files FIR against RG Kar college ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested anr

    Vasai HORROR! Woman burns stepsons' private parts with hot knife over household chores, arrested

    The smell of Japanese TV anchor loses job for criticising male body odour, issues apology amid backlash snt

    'The smell of...': Japanese TV anchor loses job for criticising male body odour, issues apology amid backlash

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan AJR

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: Mehbooba's PDP releases manifesto, focuses on restoring trade ties with Pakistan

    football Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como scr

    Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon