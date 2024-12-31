Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently addressed the controversy surrounding Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's brief arrest following a tragic incident at a theatre in Hyderabad. Kalyan emphasized the importance of equal treatment under the law

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently reacted to the brief arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun following a tragic incident in a Hyderabad theatre during a screening of Pushpa 2. Kalyan asserted that the law does not offer preferential treatment based on an individual’s status or popularity, emphasizing that it applies equally to everyone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

The Deputy CM, who is a close relative of Allu Arjun, remarked that while some people suggested the Telangana government should have been lenient, the law does not show favoritism, regardless of a person’s influence or fame. He reiterated that even in his own case, any mistake he made should be subject to punishment, as he had stated previously in the Assembly.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Arrest to Nayanthara-Dhanush Clash: 7 Major controversies that grabbed headlines in 2024

Kalyan further criticized the filmmakers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, stating that they should have immediately reached out to the family of the deceased woman to express their condolences. He believed such a gesture could have prevented the situation from escalating and portrayed the industry’s solidarity with the grieving family. Kalyan noted that if the filmmakers had acted promptly, the incident would not have been blown out of proportion.

Reflecting on the tragic incident, Kalyan called it a painful episode, highlighting that the woman and her son had gone to the theatre for an enjoyable experience, only for it to end in tragedy. He argued that it was not fair to place the entire blame on Allu Arjun, pointing out that the movie was a collaborative effort, and thus, the responsibility should also be shared by the entire team involved in its production.

Kalyan expressed his disapproval of the way Allu Arjun was singled out, stating that no one guided the situation properly once the case was filed. He also mentioned that, in such cases, questioning the police should not be done, as the legal process must be allowed to take its course.

In his comments, Kalyan referred to the entire episode as a failure of the team, where the producers and directors should have supported Allu Arjun rather than isolating him. He pointed out that the Telugu film industry had always received support from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, especially for Pushpa 2, with benefits shows and a hike in ticket prices being approved for the movie. However, Kalyan acknowledged that Reddy had to make a difficult decision and emphasized that, should he ever face a similar situation, his position as Deputy Chief Minister would not allow him to bypass the legal system.

