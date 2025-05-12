Shah Rukh Khan's fans eagerly await the second installment of the blockbuster 'Pathaan.' Recent updates reveal exciting details about the film's shooting location and schedule. The 2023 release, 'Pathaan,' was the fourth film in Yash Raj Films' YRF Spy Universe and shattered box office records. Its success paved the way for a sequel, which is currently in development.

‘Pathaan 2’ When and Where Will It Shoot?

According to a Mid-Day report, 'Pathaan 2' will be filmed in Chile, with the makers planning to commence production next year. Filmmaker Anshuman Jha, known for films like 'Mastram,' recently met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font and other delegates during their visit to India. They discussed the potential for filming Indian movies in Chile. Jha expressed his desire to shoot his film 'Lakadbaggha 2' in Chile and confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan 2' would also be filmed there. Anshuman Jha stated, "There are concrete discussions about filming Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan 2' and 'Lakadbaggha 2' in Chile." He also confirmed that YRF will begin shooting the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan 2' next year, in 2026.

About Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen as a lead actor after nearly four years, following the 2018 disaster 'Zero.' Released in 2023, the film collected a net of ₹543 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹1050 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.