Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Prime Video has released the trailer for Paatal Lok Season 2, an eight-episode neo-noir crime drama created by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the series delves deeper into Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s gripping journey

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated second season of its critically acclaimed series, Paatal Lok. This eight-episode crime drama, created by Sudip Sharma, is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 17, 2025, and will be available to viewers in India and across 240 countries and territories.

The new season features a stellar ensemble cast, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag reprising their roles, while new faces like Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua join the lineup. This installment takes the story to Nagaland, presenting a fresh setting for its complex narrative.

The plot follows Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), a determined and resourceful inspector, as he investigates the disappearance of a migrant worker linked to a powerful drug syndicate. Joined by his steadfast ally, Imran Ansari (played by Ishwak Singh), Hathi Ram navigates a web of crime and corruption. At the same time, he battles his own personal challenges and fractured relationships, which threaten to unravel his sense of purpose.

ALSO READ: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir calls India, Pakistan 'distant cousins'; Read on

Reflecting on his experience, Jaideep Ahlawat remarked that Paatal Lok Season 1 had a profound impact on his career, with the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary striking a chord with audiences worldwide. He shared that the second season delves deeper into Hathi Ram’s emotional and moral conflicts, offering a darker and more layered portrayal of his character. Ahlawat emphasized that the new season raises the stakes, presenting fresh adversities that will keep viewers gripped.

With its intriguing plot, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes, Paatal Lok Season 2 promises to be a compelling addition to the series, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.

