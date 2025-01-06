Pakistani actress Hania Aamir calls India, Pakistan 'distant cousins'; Read on

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shared her perspective on the bond between India and Pakistan, comparing the two nations to "distant cousins" due to their cultural similarities. Speaking to CNN, she emphasized the mutual admiration and shared traditions that link the neighboring countries, expressing optimism about cross-border collaboration

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 1:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Hania Aamir described India and Pakistan as being culturally interconnected, likening their relationship to that of "distant cousins." She highlighted the shared traditions and mutual appreciation between the two nations, underscoring the potential for meaningful cross-border exchanges

article_image2

Reflecting on the significance of cross-border ties, Aamir stated that the admiration between the two countries fosters opportunities for collaboration. She found it heartening that despite political differences, both sides appreciate each other's cultural contributions

article_image3

The actor acknowledged the pressures associated with being regarded as the "face of Gen-Z" in Pakistan. This title, which has brought her widespread acclaim, also carries the weight of expectations, pushing her to maintain her influence as a prominent voice for her generation

article_image4

In October, Hania Aamir attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour at the O2 Arena in London. The event gained further attention when rapper Badshah, rumored to be her boyfriend, joined Diljit on stage, adding to the night’s excitement and headlines

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule snt

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS] ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS]

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jean Smart to Jessica Gunning make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jean Smart to Jessica Gunning make big win; Check full list of winners

Deva teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH] ATG

'Deva' teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Photos ishan kishan rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia stunning pictures gcw

(PHOTOS) Ishan Kishan’s rumored girlfriend's stunning pics

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52 NTI

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused shk

Baba Siddiqui murder case: Mumbai police files 4590-page chargesheet against 29 accused

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss? gcw

Chanakya Niti: How to deal with toxic relatives and avoid loss?

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin snt

TN Assembly national anthem row: Governor leaving House without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon