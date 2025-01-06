Pakistani actress Hania Aamir calls India, Pakistan 'distant cousins'; Read on

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shared her perspective on the bond between India and Pakistan, comparing the two nations to "distant cousins" due to their cultural similarities. Speaking to CNN, she emphasized the mutual admiration and shared traditions that link the neighboring countries, expressing optimism about cross-border collaboration

Hania Aamir described India and Pakistan as being culturally interconnected, likening their relationship to that of "distant cousins." She highlighted the shared traditions and mutual appreciation between the two nations, underscoring the potential for meaningful cross-border exchanges

Reflecting on the significance of cross-border ties, Aamir stated that the admiration between the two countries fosters opportunities for collaboration. She found it heartening that despite political differences, both sides appreciate each other's cultural contributions

The actor acknowledged the pressures associated with being regarded as the "face of Gen-Z" in Pakistan. This title, which has brought her widespread acclaim, also carries the weight of expectations, pushing her to maintain her influence as a prominent voice for her generation

In October, Hania Aamir attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour at the O2 Arena in London. The event gained further attention when rapper Badshah, rumored to be her boyfriend, joined Diljit on stage, adding to the night’s excitement and headlines

