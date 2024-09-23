Fawad Khan, Ridhi Dogra to star in a romcom drama film?

Entertainment
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan may return to Bollywood following his role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
According to the Hindustan Times, Fawad Khan will co-star in a forthcoming film with actress Ridhi Dogra.
It is reported that the film will be a romcom drama and the film's production is still in its early stages.
The paperwork was recently finalized, and the two have been cast as romantic interests. The director's name is still unknown.
It is believed that the film's shooting will start by the end of this year and will be released by 2026.
On November 28, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Pakistani entertainers performing or working in India, telling the petitioner not to be so narrow-minded.