Was Anushka Sharma dating Suresh Raina before Virat Kohli? Read on

Entertainment
Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. It has been 7 years of marriage. They have two children, Vamika and Akay. Their son was born last year.
Virat and Anushka are also considered a happy couple. Both seem very happy with each other. They are always seen supporting each other.
Before getting into a relationship with Kohli, Anushka Sharma was in a relationship with another cricketer. There were a lot of rumors about it. Let's know about it.
Before Virat, Anushka Sharma's name was linked with cricketer Suresh Raina. She was reportedly in a romantic relationship with him. There was a lot of uproar as well.
When Raina came to 'Aap Ki Adalat', he was asked about Anushka Sharma. He blushed at the question and reportedly did not deny the relationship, which strengthened the rumors.
Rumors once circulated about Anushka Sharma and Suresh Raina’s marriage, but both stayed silent and eventually moved on with their respective lives.
Now actress Anushka Sharma is enjoying married life with Virat Kohli and her two children. Their pair is well-liked.
