OTT New Releases: 5 web series you MUST look forward to in December

December is right around the corner, and so is the time to enjoy the winters while watching some good content and eating a tub of popcorn. Now that theatres have reopened and films are being released back-to-back, the web series is also keeping up with the releasing game, as there is an exciting line-up of shows that will be released on OTT platforms in December. Here are the five web series that will be released next month and should most definitely be added to your ‘watchlist’.

Inside Edge (Season 3)

Releasing on: December 03

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Inside Edge’ is ready to come up with its third season. The series is directed by Kanish Verma. After two successful seasons, Inside Edge is ready with its third season, up for release. This season promises higher stakes in this game of ultimate power. Starring Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, the show will release on December 03.

Money Heist (Season 5)

Releasing on: December 03

Where to watch: Netflix

'Money Heist' is undoubtedly the most successful Spanish series of Netflix, to date. According to reports, 'Money Heist' was the top non-English language show that was beaten by ‘Lupin’, a French series. The second part of Money Heist’s Season 5 is said to be high on action.

Decoupled

Releasing on: December 03

Where to watch: Netflix

This Hardik Mehta series, ‘Decoupled’, stars actors R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. The film is based on the story of a couple who navigates through their marriage while they are planning on separating from each other. It is slated to release on December 17, on Netflix. Watch the trailer and we are sure it will leave you in splits.

Mismatched (Season 2)

Releasing on: December 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Mismatched is a series that revolves around the romance of two college-going teens. The first season was a hit among the viewers and director Akarsh Khurana is back with the second season as well. The first season had a cliff-hanging end to it, and thus, the second season picks up from right there. The show features actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles.

Rana Naidu

Releasing on: December 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Rana Naidu is a series inspired by ‘Ray Donovan’ – an American crime drama. In this series, Rana Daggubati will be seen as a professional fixer in the film industry whereas Venkatesh Daggubati will essay the character of an ex-conman.

