    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    The Academy Awards have been without a celebrity host since 2018; according to the latest news, this year will be different; here's what ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich has to say

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
    The Academy Awards have been without a celebrity host for the last three years. According to the latest update, this year, it will have a host and also will return to its longtime home at the Dolby Theatre.

    "This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will have a host," ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich, said at a Television Critics Association event. However, Craig Erwich provided no details. “It might be me," he joked.

    All thanks to COVID-19, many awards ceremonies have been postponed, Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) ABC said programs remain in place to hold the Oscars 2022, the highest film honours, on March 27 in Los Angeles. From 2019 to 2021, Oscars were handed out to the winners without any celebrity presenters. That affected the ratings for the telecast as low as 10.4 million people in the USA last year.

    Many fans and movie lovers wanted the British actor and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland to host the award function. Some suggested that Tom Holland should host with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

    In an interview, Tom Holland had expressed his wish to host the awards. “If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun," he said. Oscars was previously hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and popular stars Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres. ABC said in a statement that the 2022 Oscars would retake place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

    In 2021, the awards were presented to the historic Union Station train station in downtown LA with a small group of nominees and guests to protect against the virus. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on February 8.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
