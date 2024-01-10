OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

OMG 2 director Amit Rai claims the film, starring Akshay Kumar, faced financial setbacks due to an 'A' rating from the CBFC. Rai believes the certification hindered family audience attendance, impacting potential earnings. Despite a clash with Gadar 2, both films performed well, indicating content-driven preferences

The director of OMG 2, Amit Rai, recently expressed his belief that the film, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, could have rivaled Gadar 2 at the box office if not for the 'A' (Adults Only) certification imposed by the censor board. Despite facing controversy before its release, OMG 2 performed well, but Rai suggests it could have fared even better without the restrictive rating.

Censor Board's Role in OMG 2's Box Office Performance:

Amit Rai holds the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) responsible for the film not achieving the same financial success as Gadar 2. Although OMG 2 received an 'A' certificate without cuts, the CBFC recommended more than 25 modifications. Rai believes that the adult rating hindered the film's potential, especially in attracting family audiences, and consequently affected its box office earnings.

In an interview, Rai expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, "The censor board killed half of my family audience when they gave it an A-rating. The censor board hurt me financially too and in terms of content as well."

Director's Reaction to CBFC Interference:

Despite feeling demotivated after CBFC interference, Amit Rai acknowledges that he was able to present the movie as intended. Describing OMG 2 as a 'democratic film,' he emphasizes its global appeal and diverse viewership across age groups. Rai believes that the film successfully initiated conversations within families, particularly among children, contributing to its impact.

Response to OMG 2 and Gadar 2 Clash:

OMG 2 faced stiff competition at the box office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, but both films performed well. Rai sees the clash as a positive sign, indicating that audience preference is driven by content. He stated, "The audience always existed, but now they are telling us that if the content is good, this clash does not matter."

Akshay Kumar's Contribution:

In an interview, VIACOM 18 COO, Ajit Andhare, revealed that Akshay Kumar did not charge a fee for his role in OMG 2. Andhare emphasized Kumar's financial and creative investment, underscoring their long-standing partnership on unconventional yet meaningful projects, such as OMG 1, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.