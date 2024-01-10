'Fighter': Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on

Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th, expressing gratitude for their decade-long collaboration. They share the set pictures from their upcoming film 'Fighter'

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday, Siddharth Anand, the director of the upcoming film Fighter, expressed his heartfelt wishes for the Bollywood actor and reminisced about their decade-long collaboration. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Siddharth Anand shared two pictures from the sets of Fighter, offering fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated film.

The first image showcased Hrithik Roshan donning an Air Force uniform, walking alongside Siddharth Anand, who was dressed in all-black. The second picture captured another moment from the Fighter set, where both the director and actor were engrossed in a scene. In his touching note, Siddharth Anand acknowledged the significant milestone of their ten-year journey together.

Expressing gratitude, Siddharth Anand thanked Hrithik for his unwavering belief in him during a time when few others did. He wrote, "Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago, we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me. I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things."

Praising Hrithik, Siddharth Anand highlighted the actor's unique qualities, stating, "You have a heart like no other. People who know you will vouch for that. Today, my friend, I wish you the best of health, immeasurable happiness, and abundant success. A little wish for me too, may we keep walking together :)"

The collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand has been marked by successful ventures, with Fighter being their third film together. The duo previously collaborated on the 2014 hit Bang Bang! and the 2019 blockbuster WAR, which also featured Tiger Shroff and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

Last October, Hrithik Roshan had commemorated a decade of creative collaborations with Siddharth Anand. Sharing a picture with the director, he wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara. Today marks 9 years since Bang Bang released, 4 since War released and our Fighter is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life."

Providing insights into their upcoming project, Fighter, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. A tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and determination of Indian Air Force warriors, Fighter will showcase their remarkable stories and the unbreakable bond they share with the skies they protect. This marks Hrithik's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand and Deepika's third film with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. Fighter is about to release on the 25th of January 2024.