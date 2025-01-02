'Nothing like entering a darkened..', Priyanka Chopra reflects on OTT boom, and her love for theatres

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a Bollywood icon turned global superstar, has excelled in Hollywood with TV series, OTT shows, and blockbuster films. As a producer of diverse content, she values the rise of OTT platforms but holds a deep affection for theatres, cherishing their immersive and magical experience

Nothing like entering a darkened..', Priyanka Chopra reflects on OTT boom, and her love for theatres ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 9:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has journeyed from being a Bollywood star to becoming a global icon in Hollywood. With a stellar career that spans American TV series, OTT shows, and blockbuster Hollywood films, she has solidified her reputation as a versatile performer. Additionally, her ventures as a producer for OTT content and regional Indian films have garnered significant attention, showcasing her multifaceted talent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Reflecting on the OTT boom and its growing influence over traditional cinemas, Priyanka expressed her admiration for both mediums during an interview with Hindustan Times. She remarked that having access to diverse forms of entertainment around the clock is a privilege in today’s era. However, she highlighted her enduring fondness for theatres, noting the unparalleled experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema with friends, family, and strangers alike. According to her, the big screen’s scale, sound, and immersive atmosphere create a unique and magical experience that she believes will never lose its charm.

ALSO READ: 'A very memorable meeting..', Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi on New Year's Day [PHOTOS]

As a producer, Priyanka emphasized that technological advancements have significantly enhanced the cinematic experience, mentioning innovations like 3D, IMAX, and immersive audio. She believes these developments will continue to attract audiences to theatres.

While Priyanka has not appeared in a Hindi film since The White Tiger (2021), where she shared the screen with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, fans have eagerly awaited her return. Recently, she offered a glimpse of hope by hinting at a Bollywood comeback in 2025. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, she expressed her deep connection to her Indian roots and films. She conveyed her intention to possibly work on a Hindi film next year, sharing her excitement about returning to the vibrant dance sequences that she misses dearly.

With her growing international acclaim and unwavering bond with Indian cinema, Priyanka’s potential Bollywood return is undoubtedly something fans are eagerly anticipating.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Is she drunk?' Netizens ask as Mouni Roy FALLS outside Mumbai restaurant [WATCH] ATG

'Is she drunk?' Netizens ask as Mouni Roy FALLS outside Mumbai restaurant [WATCH]

Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game Season 3? Here's what Netflix has to say RBA

Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game Season 3? Here's what Netflix has to say

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year in Thailand along with family; Riddhima Kapoor shares pictures ATG

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate New Year in Thailand along with family; Riddhima Kapoor shares pictures

Recent Stories

IAS to IPS to ISRO Scientist: Top 10 High Paying Government Jobs for Graduates in India RBA

IAS to IPS to ISRO Scientist: Top 10 High-Paying Govt Jobs in India

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

DA hike alert! Good news for government employees as salaries may increase up to Rs 3,000 gcw

DA hike alert! Good news for government employees as salaries may increase up to Rs 3,000

Quirky enough? 4,940 people searched for 'girlfriend' on Zomato in 2024. 40 looked for 'dulhan' shk

Quirky enough? 4,940 people searched for ‘girlfriend’ on Zomato in 2024. 40 looked for ‘dulhan’

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon