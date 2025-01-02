'Nothing like entering a darkened..', Priyanka Chopra reflects on OTT boom, and her love for theatres

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a Bollywood icon turned global superstar, has excelled in Hollywood with TV series, OTT shows, and blockbuster films. As a producer of diverse content, she values the rise of OTT platforms but holds a deep affection for theatres, cherishing their immersive and magical experience

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has journeyed from being a Bollywood star to becoming a global icon in Hollywood. With a stellar career that spans American TV series, OTT shows, and blockbuster Hollywood films, she has solidified her reputation as a versatile performer. Additionally, her ventures as a producer for OTT content and regional Indian films have garnered significant attention, showcasing her multifaceted talent.

Reflecting on the OTT boom and its growing influence over traditional cinemas, Priyanka expressed her admiration for both mediums during an interview with Hindustan Times. She remarked that having access to diverse forms of entertainment around the clock is a privilege in today’s era. However, she highlighted her enduring fondness for theatres, noting the unparalleled experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema with friends, family, and strangers alike. According to her, the big screen’s scale, sound, and immersive atmosphere create a unique and magical experience that she believes will never lose its charm.

As a producer, Priyanka emphasized that technological advancements have significantly enhanced the cinematic experience, mentioning innovations like 3D, IMAX, and immersive audio. She believes these developments will continue to attract audiences to theatres.

While Priyanka has not appeared in a Hindi film since The White Tiger (2021), where she shared the screen with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, fans have eagerly awaited her return. Recently, she offered a glimpse of hope by hinting at a Bollywood comeback in 2025. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, she expressed her deep connection to her Indian roots and films. She conveyed her intention to possibly work on a Hindi film next year, sharing her excitement about returning to the vibrant dance sequences that she misses dearly.

With her growing international acclaim and unwavering bond with Indian cinema, Priyanka’s potential Bollywood return is undoubtedly something fans are eagerly anticipating.

