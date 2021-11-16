  • Facebook
    Nora Fatehi had next to death experience while shooting for Kusu Kusu song, check it out

    Nora Fatehi had a tough time shooting for her song  Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2. Here's what had happened to her, which had given her a bad memory. 

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 10:58 PM IST
    Nora Fatehi's new song Kusu Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2 has been ruling the charts. The diva has impressed her fans with her sexy moves and dedication. She is committed and dedicated to her work. Recently, there was news doing roundabouts that Nora shot the Kusu Kusu song despite being choked by her costume for six hours. In the music, she is seen wearing a veil cape which was attached to her bodysuit attire. Reportedly, the cape was tied to the necklace. Due to the heavyweight of the veil, the chain almost choked Nora's neck and left marks.

    Talking about the experience, Nora said that on sets, they often have  minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that. She said that the necklace was extremely tight around her neck due to the weight of the cape, and since she was constantly moving, it kept brushing more, leaving horrifying marks at the end of the shooting.  She said that it felt like a rope was tied to her neck, and she was being dragged on the floor. As she had limited time for the shooting of the song, she bore the pain and continued shooting for the music and took a break after completing the sequence.

    To talk about her film, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on November 25. The much-anticipated song Kusu Kusu featuring Nora has made fans excited. She is seen wearing a glittering embroidered dress and showing off her sultry belly dance moves. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while music has been crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi. 

    The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri, and is a sequel to the 2018 hit movie. John Abraham will be seen fighting corruption in Lucknow. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The release of the film was postponed due to the pandemic. Divya Khosla Kumar will also be seen in the movie.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 11:10 PM IST
