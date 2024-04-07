Akshay Kumar calls Nora Fatehi 'Gujarati, particular about money', here's how she responded

Recently, Akshay Kumar called the actress a 'Gujarati' as she is very particular about her money and now, Nora Fatehi has reacted to his statement.

Nora Fatehi rose to notoriety thanks to her successful profession as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video 'Dilbar', which has over one billion views on YouTube and has given her more opportunities to demonstrate her talent. Nora has become a successful actress, but she is still very careful with her money and spending. Recently, Akshay Kumar called the actress a 'Gujarati' as she is very particular about her money and now, Nora has reacted to his statement.

Akshay Kumar's comment on Nora Fatehi

Akshay Kumar described Nora as a 'Gujarati' who is very careful about her money. In an interview, the actress responded by saying that it is quite essential as she works around the clock and does three shootings in one day. "I work around the clock for causes that I can justify. I hear the same for him. He works hard and is all about money, which I respect." she said.

She further went on to say that she argues that she is the breadwinner for her family and that she does not have a man who finances her life or pays for her dreams, rent, and other expenses. "I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mother, my siblings, and my friends too," she concluded.

Professional front

Nora was recently seen in Vidyut Jamwal’s 'Crakk' and then in Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'.