Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Akshay Kumar calls Nora Fatehi 'Gujarati, particular about money', here's how she responded

    Recently, Akshay Kumar called the actress a 'Gujarati' as she is very particular about her money and now, Nora Fatehi has reacted to his statement.

    Akshay Kumar calls Nora Fatehi 'Gujarati, particular about money', here's how she responded RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Nora Fatehi rose to notoriety thanks to her successful profession as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video 'Dilbar', which has over one billion views on YouTube and has given her more opportunities to demonstrate her talent. Nora has become a successful actress, but she is still very careful with her money and spending. Recently, Akshay Kumar called the actress a 'Gujarati' as she is very particular about her money and now, Nora has reacted to his statement.

    Akshay Kumar's comment on Nora Fatehi

    Akshay Kumar described Nora as a 'Gujarati' who is very careful about her money. In an interview, the actress responded by saying that it is quite essential as she works around the clock and does three shootings in one day. "I work around the clock for causes that I can justify. I hear the same for him. He works hard and is all about money, which I respect." she said.

    Also read: Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

    She further went on to say that she argues that she is the breadwinner for her family and that she does not have a man who finances her life or pays for her dreams, rent, and other expenses. "I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mother, my siblings, and my friends too," she concluded.

    Professional front

    Nora was recently seen in Vidyut Jamwal’s 'Crakk' and then in Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut film 'Madgaon Express'.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film RKK

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor takes wife Alia Bhatt on a ride in his new Rs 8 crore Bentley Continental GT

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare RBA

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH RBA

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Gold Rates on April 07, 2023: What is the price in your city today? RKK

    Gold Rates on April 07, 2023: What is the price in your city today?

    PM Modi terms Owaisi-challenger Madhavi Latha's Aap Ki Adalat episode exceptional, urges everyone to watch it AJR

    PM Modi terms Owaisi-challenger Madhavi Latha's Aap Ki Adalat episode exceptional, urges everyone to watch it

    Kerala: Bomb squad conducts inspections in various locations in Kannur following Panoor bomb blast rkn

    Kerala: Bomb squad conducts inspections in various locations in Kannur following Panoor bomb blast

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film RKK

    Athens International Art Film Festival: Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Hi Nanna' wins Best Feature Film

    Here's why Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took a divorce RKK

    Here's why Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took a divorce

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon