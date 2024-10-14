Nithya Menen returns as Dhanush's co-star after' Thiruchitrambalam', shares photo from 'Idli Kadai' location

Nithya Menen will play the lead female role in Dhanush's upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', marking her return as his co-star. Dhanush is also directing the film, and reports suggest that Nithya will portray a fun-filled character. This marks Dhanush's fourth directorial venture after Pa Paandi, Raayan and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which wasn't released.

In an Instagram post, the actress confirmed her new project through a photo with Dhanush. "New announcement #idlikadai", she captioned the photo in which she can be sharing a glass of tea with his co-star and director Dhanush.

Alongside acting Dhanush is cherishing his new role as a director, with Ashok Selvan playing a pivotal role alongside him. Nithya Menen's latest collaboration with Dhanush comes after her National Award-winning performance in their last movie "Thiruchitrambalam." Following the recent lifting of restrictions, Dhanush has commenced shooting in Theni. Fans have high hopes for this project, which was tentatively titled "DD4," anticipating a major hit under Dhanush’s direction.

Previously, reports indicated that Dhanush's film "Rayan" crossed the Rs 150 crore mark globally. After its succcessful theatre run, the film garnered positive response when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video as well. The cinematography for "Rayan" was handled by Om Prakash, and the music was composed by A.R. Rahman.

In addition to Nithya, the cast includes Kalidas Jayaram in a significant role. Other key actors in "Rayan" are Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Dushyanth Vijay, S.J. Surya, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan.

