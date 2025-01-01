New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai welcomed 2025 with love and joy as they celebrated their first New Year as a married couple. The badminton star shared stunning moments from their celebration, radiating happiness and togetherness

New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Datta Sai
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

The New Year has begun on a joyous note for newlyweds PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai, who are celebrating their first New Year together as a married couple. The much-loved badminton star shared glimpses of her special celebration with her husband, embracing the festive cheer and togetherness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PV Sindhu (@pvsindhu1)

PV Sindhu’s First Post of 2025 Highlights Love and Togetherness

As the New Year began, PV Sindhu delighted her fans by sharing snapshots of her celebration with her husband, entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai, on Instagram. The couple looked radiant, posing happily in a series of pictures that showcased their love and happiness.

In the first photo, Sindhu wore a stunning red sleeveless dress with intricate patterns and embellishments. The outfit featured a fitted bodice and a flared skirt that gracefully extended below her knees. She completed her look with ruby earrings and sparkly white strappy heels. Venkata, complementing Sindhu’s elegance, wore a sleek all-black ensemble, pairing a black shirt and pants with a sequined jacket. In the photo, he was seen embracing Sindhu from behind, exuding warmth and affection.

The second picture captured an intimate moment where the couple’s foreheads touched, creating a serene, ethereal vibe under a soft light. Sindhu’s radiant smile and Venkata’s tender gaze perfectly encapsulated their love for each other.

The third frame showcased a more playful side of the couple. Sindhu, barefoot, danced joyfully in her red flared dress while Venkata struck a fun pose beside her. The couple’s energy and joy complemented the vibrant backdrop of a brightly lit bar in cooler hues. Sindhu accompanied the photos with a caption conveying her New Year wishes to her followers, stating how she and Venkata were sending their love to everyone for 2025.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check

Inside PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai’s Dreamy Wedding

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2024, in an enchanting wedding held in Udaipur. The ceremony, though intimate, was nothing short of grandeur, set against the regal charm of the historic city. Breaking away from traditional red or pastel wedding attire, Sindhu looked ethereal in a golden saree adorned with intricate embroidery, while Venkata complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.

On December 24, a grand reception was hosted in Hyderabad, attended by renowned personalities from sports, cinema, and politics, including Sachin Tendulkar, Chiranjeevi, and Nagarjuna, making the celebrations even more memorable.

