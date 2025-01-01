New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spend celebrate with family; Neetu Kapoor shares adorable pictures

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the end of 2024 with an intimate family gathering, raising a toast to the year gone by and welcoming 2025. Twinning in black, the couple posed with loved ones, including Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Adorable moments with Raha added warmth to the celebration

First Published Jan 1, 2025, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 9:04 AM IST

As 2024 drew to a close, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the end of the year with their families, raising a toast to the past year and wishing for a prosperous New Year. The couple twinned in stylish black outfits for the occasion, posing alongside Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and other family members. One of the most heartwarming moments captured was their daughter, Raha Kapoor, adorably clinging to her father.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Like many others, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed the New Year with a cheerful and intimate family gathering. Neetu Kapoor later shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, including a lovely family portrait featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni.

The star couple posed happily for pictures during the eventful evening. Alia Bhatt stunned in a chic little black dress paired with high heels, while Ranbir Kapoor looked elegant in a black shirt and matching pants. Ranbir was also seen carrying Raha in his arms, a moment that melted hearts. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan added to the festivities, with Soni dazzling in a vibrant red outfit.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared images from the New Year’s celebration on social media, expressing her excitement for 2025. She remarked in her post that the celebrations were just beginning and shared her optimism for the upcoming year.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

On the professional front, Alia recently completed filming for Alpha and has now started working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she is reportedly in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for a new project.

A source close to Alia revealed that she had been discussing various projects with Vijan and is leaning towards a psychological supernatural thriller. If finalized, this could be her next big-screen venture after Love And War. The source also mentioned that discussions are underway and formal agreements could be expected by the first quarter of 2025.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon shares UNSEEN vacation photos; Check out pictures of the 'Mimi' actress

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, has an exciting lineup as well, including Ramayana: Part 1, where he will share the screen with Sai Pallavi.

