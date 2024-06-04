LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

As Congress competes head-to-head with the BJP, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan is going viral on the internet, in which his character delivers a lengthy speech about the necessity of voting and picking the correct government to live peacefully.

Indians have all their eyes on television screens due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a surprising turn of events, the Lok Sabha election results show Congress competing neck and neck with the BJP. In numerous states, like as Kerala and Punjab, the BJP party received no votes, while the Congress party dominated with unfathomable proportions. As Congress competes head-to-head with the BJP, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan is going viral on the internet, in which his character delivers a lengthy speech about the necessity of voting and picking the correct government to live peacefully.

The video

🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡



Hats off to *Shah Rukh Khan* for telling the truth which Godi media won’t show.



📺🤹🏽‍♀️📺🤹🏽📺🤹🏻‍♂️📺🤹🏽‍♀️📺🤹🏽



*Must watch before voting !* pic.twitter.com/8ZjGjMClFj — Arun K Yadav (@Arun73326698) April 26, 2024

'Jawan' plot

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Azad, a jailer of a Mumbai women's prison, who hijacks a Mumbai Metro train with six inmates: Lakshmi, Eeram, Ishkra, Kalki, Helena, and Janhvi, and holds the passengers hostage. Azad describes how Kalki's father, a farmer, committed suicide due to his inability to repay loans.

Also read: Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maharashtra

As of noon on June 4, vote count estimates placed the BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) parties on an even footing in Maharashtra, with each leading in 11 seats. Overall, the INDI Alliance has won 29 seats: Congress has 11, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has 10, and Sharad Pawar's NCP has 8. The NDA now leads with 18 seats, followed by the BJP with 11, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde with 6, and Ajit Pawar's NCP with 1. Furthermore, an independent candidate is leading from one seat.



Latest Videos