Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

    As Congress competes head-to-head with the BJP, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan is going viral on the internet, in which his character delivers a lengthy speech about the necessity of voting and picking the correct government to live peacefully.

    Netizens claim Shah Rukh Khan's THIS statement is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Indians have all their eyes on television screens due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
    In a surprising turn of events, the Lok Sabha election results show Congress competing neck and neck with the BJP. In numerous states, like as Kerala and Punjab, the BJP party received no votes, while the Congress party dominated with unfathomable proportions. As Congress competes head-to-head with the BJP, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan is going viral on the internet, in which his character delivers a lengthy speech about the necessity of voting and picking the correct government to live peacefully.

    The video

    'Jawan' plot

    Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Azad, a jailer of a Mumbai women's prison, who hijacks a Mumbai Metro train with six inmates: Lakshmi, Eeram, Ishkra, Kalki, Helena, and Janhvi, and holds the passengers hostage. Azad describes how Kalki's father, a farmer, committed suicide due to his inability to repay loans.

    Also read: Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah'

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maharashtra 

    As of noon on June 4, vote count estimates placed the BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) parties on an even footing in Maharashtra, with each leading in 11 seats. Overall, the INDI Alliance has won 29 seats: Congress has 11, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has 10, and Sharad Pawar's NCP has 8. The NDA now leads with 18 seats, followed by the BJP with 11, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde with 6, and Ajit Pawar's NCP with 1. Furthermore, an independent candidate is leading from one seat.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi snt

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi

    Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah' RKK

    Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah'

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon RBA

    Rajinikanth back from spiritual tour; superstar to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' soon

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star RBA

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl RKK

    Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; state-wise results snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: INDIA Bloc stages dramatic comeback in Hindi heartland; check state-wise results

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

    Tennis Andrey Rublev's top 5 performances at the French Open osf

    Andrey Rublev's top 5 performances at the French Open

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Kangana Ranaut's journey: From films, controversies to political victory RKK

    Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon