    Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah'

    Even before its premiere, 'Hamare Baarah' received a significant response from viewers as the trailer for this film contains vulgar and communal propaganda.

    The film 'Hamare Baarah', starring Annu Kapoor and Manoj Joshi, is due to hit theaters on June 7 and has stirred a lot of buzz. Annu Kapoor met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday as the film's release date approached. Following the meeting, the veteran actor talked with the media, stating that he discussed the threats received by him and his film team with the CM. 

    He stated that the director of our film, Kamal Chandra, and the film's team have received death threats. People who have threatened us have stated they will sever Kamal Chandra's head. He further stated that the Chief Minister has ensured and provided specific instructions to his administration regarding 'Hamare Baarah' team protection.

    Row over 'Hamare Baarah' release

    Even before its premiere, 'Hamare Baarah' received a significant response from viewers as the trailer for this film contains vulgar and communal propaganda. The journal went on to say that the trailer for Hamare Baarah is unsettling and has the potential to poison a whole generation's psyche. Amid the blazing debate, the film's trailer was immediately removed from online outlets following its release on May 30.

    Annu Kapoor's reaction to film receiving criticism

    However, Annu Kapoor has lambasted individuals who have criticized his film. In an interview, the actor said that he bbelieves that critics are too eager to pass judgment on the film even before seeing it. He stated that while the audience frequently discusses propaganda, he is unconcerned about it. He asked people to watch the film first and then form an opinion about it. Annu Kapoor explained why people judge a film before watching it.

