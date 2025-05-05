Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Bollywood For Stealing Ideas: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy promoting his film Haddi. In a recent interview, he discussed the current state of Bollywood, accusing the industry of copying ideas and experiencing a creative slump. He answered several questions and even called Bollywood a thief.

Bollywood is Insecure - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about the growing insecurity in Bollywood and said, "In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years. Then, when people get bored, they leave it. Insecurity has increased a lot. They think that if a formula is working, then run it and keep running it continuously. Even bigger than that, now there are 2, 3, 4 sequels to films. Somewhere, like bankruptcy happens, this is creative bankruptcy. Poverty has increased a lot. From the beginning, our industry has been a thief. We stole songs, we stole stories."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his anger

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, "How can those who are thieves be creative? We stole from the South, sometimes from here, sometimes from there. Even some of our cult films, which have been hits, have stolen scenes. It is being taken so normally that if it is stolen, then what happened? What can you expect from such an industry? What kind of actors will come here, and what will they do after coming here? Then, seeing the situation, actors or directors will start leaving the industry like Anurag Kashyap, who were bringing good work."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Workfront

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently seen in the film Haddi, in which he plays the role of Goa customs officer Haddi, who puts everything on the line to thwart a major gold smuggling operation. Directed by Sejal Shah, this biographical crime drama also stars Priya Bapat, Kishor, Hussain Dalal and Mahika Sharma. This film can be seen on OTT G5.