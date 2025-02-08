Naga Chaitanya OPENS up on divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Here's what he said

Naga Chaitanya addressed his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling it a mutual decision made with respect. He emphasized that both have moved on gracefully and urged for privacy. Coming from a broken family, he carefully considered the choice, believing personal growth leads to the right path

In a conversation on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya shared that he and Samantha had chosen to go their separate ways for personal reasons. He expressed that they had reached this decision with mutual respect and hoped that both the audience and the media would acknowledge their request for privacy. However, he pointed out that their separation had become a topic of public discussion and gossip, which he found unfortunate.

The actor further stated that both he and Samantha had moved on gracefully and were now living their own lives. He revealed that he had found love again and was genuinely happy while reiterating that they continued to have immense respect for each other. Urging people to maintain a positive outlook on their dynamic, he questioned why he was being treated like a criminal when separations were not uncommon.

Reflecting on their decision to end the marriage, Naga Chaitanya explained that it was taken after careful thought, considering the well-being of everyone involved. He acknowledged that it was a sensitive topic for him, especially since he had experienced the impact of a broken family firsthand. Having witnessed its repercussions, he admitted that he had been extremely cautious before making such a decision.

He also mentioned that the separation had not happened suddenly, and while he felt bad about it, he believed that everything happened for a reason. According to him, personal growth and progress eventually lead people to the right path, which he felt had happened in his case.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021. He is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

