Munjya OTT release: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

The horror-comedy Munjya is now available for streaming, months after its June release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and featuring actors Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film is rooted in Marathi folklore. On Sunday, Disney+ Hotstar announced via Instagram that Munjya is now streaming on their platform, accompanied by a motion poster featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma. In the movie, Sharvari plays the character Bella, also known as Munni.

The Instagram post's caption read, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya (You thought of Munjya, who is here to search for his Munni)… Saari munnis (all Munnis), please be aware!! Watch Munjya now streaming!”

Set in Pune and the Konkan region, Munjya stars Sharvari and Abhay in key roles, with Mona Singh also playing a significant character. The film follows the mythical creature Munjya, who causes chaos in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay.

The movie received largely positive reviews. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya, featuring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, and others, achieved a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore nett mark in India within six weeks of its release. The film started with earnings of around Rs 4 crore, making its Rs 100 crore achievement particularly impressive. Despite competition from other releases like Chandu Champion, Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, and Hindustani 2, Munjya maintained steady box office collections.

