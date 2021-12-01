Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 to release this week; all you need to know about it

Money Heist, also known in Spanish as La Casa de Papel, or The House of Paper, has won several honours, including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series three years ago. Here's all you need to know about latest season.

This week, Netflix will release Money Heist Season 5, Volume 2. Season 5 Volume 2 will be the last episodes of the Spanish heist criminal drama television series, with the first volume published in September. On Friday, December 3, Netflix will release the final batch of Money Heist season 5 episodes. Volume 1 of Money Heist season 5 aired on Netflix globally on September 3.

The narrative, interpersonal dynamics, and director of the heist series have all won critical acclaim.

Netflix stated in October that La Casa de Papel Part 5 was seen by 69 million in the four weeks after the season's debut in September, which puts it ahead of Money Heist season 4. The previous season 4 was seen by more than 65 million at the same time after its launch.

The series' director, Jess Colmenar, stated that the season finale's volume 2 will be more emotional. Season 5 of Money Heist was shot in Madrid, Spain. The series was also filmed in Panama, Thailand, Italy, Denmark, and Portugal. It is likely to be released on Friday, December 3 at 1:30 p.m. IST; however, this has not been confirmed. The season has a total of ten episodes. The first five episodes of Volume 1 of Money Heist Season 5 were released in September and are now available on Netflix. The remaining five episodes will be available on Netflix on December 3.

Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, and José Manuel Seda as army head Sagasta join the season 5 cast.