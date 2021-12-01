Money Heist’s Korean adaptation to have Squid Game’s actor Park Hae-soo

The Squid Game star has signed for a new project with Netflix wherein he has been signed for the Korean adaptation of ‘Money Heist’.

After gaining international recognition for Netflix’s most-watched series ‘Squid Game, actor Park Hae-soo is coming back to the streaming platform with a new project in hand. The Korean actor who essayed the role of ‘Cho Sang-woo’ in Squid Game, has been signed for another series, reportedly.

The original ‘Money Heist’ series will have a Korean adaptation that will feature the Squid Game actor. Although the announcement of the Korean adaptation was announced in Movember 2020, it is not sure when would it be released. The Spanish series was based on the biggest heist of Spanish history wherein a group of thieves steal 2.4 million Euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

Netflix has released four seasons of the show already while the finale season has been divided into two parts. The second part of the fifth and the finale season will be streamed on December 13, wherein all episodes will be released on the same day.

ALSO READ: Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' wins ‘Breakthrough Series’ award; creates history

According to reports, the cast for the Korean Money Heist was announced by Netflix by late March, however, at that time Squid Game had not been released. Being an adaptation, the show’s makers have decided to bring in fresh changes in the storyline, though the peg of the series would still remain the same. The makers have reportedly decided to release 12 episodes, globally.

About Park’ character, it is being reported that he will be essaying the role of one of the group members who pull off the heist. His character has been named ‘Berlin’. Actor Yoo Ji-tae will be seen as The Professor, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo and Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki. Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin) and Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk) will play the Task Force Team while Hostages played will be played by Lee Joobeen (Youn Misun) and Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin).

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December