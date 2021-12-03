Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release; Check out

Fans have been waiting for the final episodes, which will be released at 1:30pm IST. Check out the best memes on the internet.

Money Heist needs no introduction, and the Netflix criminal drama, also known as 'La Casa De Papel' in Spanish, is due to release its last season's final episodes today. Fans have been anticipating since the first batch of Season 5 episodes was released a few months ago. Although one of the most heartfelt fans' wishes is that someone or something kills Arturito. However, everyone is excited and sad that the critically acclaimed drama is ending.

Fans have been waiting for the episodes, which will be released at 1:30pm IST, with bated breath. But the wait isn't without its share of memes.

According to Netflix, La Casa de Papel Part 5 was seen by 69 million people in the four weeks after the season's launch in September, putting it ahead of Money Heist season 4. Season 4 was seen by more than 65 million people at the same time when it first aired. Jess Colmenar, the series' director, claimed that the season finale's volume 2 will be more emotional. Money Heist Season 5 was filmed in Madrid, Spain. In addition, the series was shot in Panama, Thailand, Italy, Denmark, and Portugal.