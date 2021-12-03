  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release; Check out

    Fans have been waiting for the final episodes, which will be released at 1:30pm IST. Check out the best memes on the internet.

    Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release Check out gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Money Heist needs no introduction, and the Netflix criminal drama, also known as 'La Casa De Papel' in Spanish, is due to release its last season's final episodes today. Fans have been anticipating since the first batch of Season 5 episodes was released a few months ago. Although one of the most heartfelt fans' wishes is that someone or something kills Arturito. However, everyone is excited and sad that the critically acclaimed drama is ending.

    Fans have been waiting for the episodes, which will be released at 1:30pm IST, with bated breath. But the wait isn't without its share of memes.

    Also Read | Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 to release this week; all you need to know about it

     

    According to Netflix, La Casa de Papel Part 5 was seen by 69 million people in the four weeks after the season's launch in September, putting it ahead of Money Heist season 4. Season 4 was seen by more than 65 million people at the same time when it first aired. Jess Colmenar, the series' director, claimed that the season finale's volume 2 will be more emotional. Money Heist Season 5 was filmed in Madrid, Spain. In addition, the series was shot in Panama, Thailand, Italy, Denmark, and Portugal.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bob Biswas review: Abhishek Bachchan is the cool forgetful killer in Kahaani spin off SCJ

    Bob Biswas review: Abhishek Bachchan is the cool forgetful killer in Kahaani spin off

    Ellen DeGeneres praises 9-year-old Sikh kid Anaik for helping homeless, lonely COVID patients (Watch) RCB

    Ellen DeGeneres praises 9-year-old Sikh kid Anaik for helping homeless, lonely COVID patients (Watch)

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend drb

    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the Ungli poster Here is what happened

    Karan Johar slammed by Twitteratis for cropping Kangana Ranaut from the ‘Ungli’ poster. Here is what happened

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: international magazine gets wedding photos right; deal signed in crores

    Recent Stories

    Need to convert fintech initiatives into fintech revolution, a low-cost, reliable payment system: PM Modi-dnm

    Need to convert fintech initiatives into ‘fintech revolution’, a low-cost, reliable payment system: PM Modi

    Actress Alexandra Daddario, film producer Andrew Form ENGAGED! drb

    Actress Alexandra Daddario, film producer Andrew Form ENGAGED!

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls

    Pakistan Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

    Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review: Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

    Recent Videos

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon