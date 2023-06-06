Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22

    The action-packed television show is touted to have mission-style thrills on top. Although the web offering's digital streaming date has been set, the trailer has not yet been released. Discover more about the programme as you read on.

    Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Mission Huntdown was revealed by Hoichoi on YouTube on May 28, 2023. A very quiet buzz has developed around the announcement. Additionally, they mentioned that the series would debut on Eid Al-Adha. In addition to regular interviews, the streamer has been promoting the web offering by posting posters and stills on social media. It is an original series from Hoichoi.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    On Hoichoi, the show Mission Huntdown will be accessible. On June 22, 2023, it will make its OTT platform debut. The information has been verified by the streamer.

    A Hoichoi annual subscription costs Rs. 999 and is available to users. And a membership for three months is Rs. 499.Sharing the poster, the streamer wrote: “এক কঠিন মিশনের উদ্দেশ্যে বেরিয়ে পড়েছে মাহিদ ও নীরা। জীবনের এই যাত্রায় কি তারা সফল হবে?" Mahit and Neera are out for a difficult mission. Will they succeed in this journey of life?” (translated).

    The action-packed series is claimed to have mission-related thrills on top. The series features Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, FS Nayeem, and other actors. Mission Huntdown is run by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed. The majority of cast and crew information is awaited.
    Mahit's mission to eliminate a new terrorist organisation in Bangladesh causes Nira's life to become stuck. What awaits them in the future?

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her assets in bold peach-coloured bra

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Lust Stories 2 teaser out Vijay Varma Tamannaah romantic tale Neena Gupta talks about premarital sex RBA

    Lust Stories 2 teaser out: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah’s romantic tale; Neena Gupta talks about premarital sex

    Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati: Makers spend Rs. 2.5 crore for occasion? ADC

    Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati: Makers spend Rs. 2.5 crore for occasion?

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding vma

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding

    Swara Bhasker is pregnant: Actress shares announcement post with hubby Fahad Ahmad RBA

    Swara Bhasker is pregnant: Actress shares announcement post with hubby Fahad Ahmad

    Recent Stories

    Biggest LSD haul NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores 6 arrested gcw

    Biggest LSD haul: NCB recovers drugs worth thousands of crores, 6 arrested

    football Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF snt

    Huge setback: Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives ADC

    Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

    Rs 20000 for Delhi Mumbai flight Here is why flight ticket prices are soaring gcw

    Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Mumbai flight? Here's why flight ticket prices are soaring

    Manipur Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    Manipur: Forces inflict casualties on insurgents after BSF soldier is killed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon