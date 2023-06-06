Mission Huntdown OTT release date: Bengali web series to stream on Hoichoi from June 22

The action-packed television show is touted to have mission-style thrills on top. Although the web offering's digital streaming date has been set, the trailer has not yet been released. Discover more about the programme as you read on.

Mission Huntdown was revealed by Hoichoi on YouTube on May 28, 2023. A very quiet buzz has developed around the announcement. Additionally, they mentioned that the series would debut on Eid Al-Adha. In addition to regular interviews, the streamer has been promoting the web offering by posting posters and stills on social media. It is an original series from Hoichoi.

On Hoichoi, the show Mission Huntdown will be accessible. On June 22, 2023, it will make its OTT platform debut. The information has been verified by the streamer.

A Hoichoi annual subscription costs Rs. 999 and is available to users. And a membership for three months is Rs. 499.Sharing the poster, the streamer wrote: “এক কঠিন মিশনের উদ্দেশ্যে বেরিয়ে পড়েছে মাহিদ ও নীরা। জীবনের এই যাত্রায় কি তারা সফল হবে?" Mahit and Neera are out for a difficult mission. Will they succeed in this journey of life?” (translated).

The action-packed series is claimed to have mission-related thrills on top. The series features Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, FS Nayeem, and other actors. Mission Huntdown is run by Sunny Sanwar and Faisal Ahmed. The majority of cast and crew information is awaited.

Mahit's mission to eliminate a new terrorist organisation in Bangladesh causes Nira's life to become stuck. What awaits them in the future?

