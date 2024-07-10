Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on

Ever since the much-anticipated third season of the crime thriller series Mirzapur released, Vijay Varma's portrayal of Tyagi Ji has been the talk of the town. His captivating performance in this gray-shaded, intense role showcases his versatility and has won the hearts of viewers and critics alike

He has put in a lot of hard work by immersing himself into the character and ensured that every move and gesture felt genuine on screen.

Tyagi Ji is gray-shaded and intense, and no wonder Vijay Varma has proven his versatility with his incredible performance that truly won the hearts of viewers and critics alike. He has put in a lot of hard work by immersing himself into the character and ensured that every move and gesture felt genuine on screen.

As the character of Tyagi Ji is receiving rave reviews, Vijay Varma took to social media to share his happiness with a heartfelt note that reads, "Thank you for the crazy love. Mirzapur fandom is truly unparalleled".

With determination, Vijay's performance stand as a testament to his versatility, making him one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Vijay will be next seen in IC84- The Kandahar Hijack and Ul Jalool Ishq.

