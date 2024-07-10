Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on

    Ever since the much-anticipated third season of the crime thriller series Mirzapur released, Vijay Varma's portrayal of Tyagi Ji has been the talk of the town. His captivating performance in this gray-shaded, intense role showcases his versatility and has won the hearts of viewers and critics alike

    Mirzapur 3: Vijay Verma thanked fans for the 'crazy love' he is getting for his portrayal of Tyagi ji; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Ever since the much anticipated third season of crime thriller series Mirzapur released, one character who has been the talk of the town is the phenomenal actor Vijay Varma who's on screen performances have the power to captivate audiences, leaving a lasting impression with his ability to play diverse roles on screen. One of his notable performances that has created a major impact is his portrayal of Tyagi Ji  in the recent web series Mirzapur Season 3’.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

    Tyagi Ji is gray-shaded and intense, and no wonder Vijay Varma has proven his versatility with his incredible performance that truly won the hearts of viewers and critics alike. He has put in a lot of hard work by immersing himself into the character and ensured that every move and gesture felt genuine on screen.

    ALSO READ: BREAKING: ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case

    As the character of Tyagi Ji is receiving rave reviews, Vijay Varma took to social media to share his happiness with a heartfelt note that reads, "Thank you for the crazy love. Mirzapur fandom is truly unparalleled".

    With determination, Vijay's performance stand as a testament to his versatility, making him one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Vijay will be next seen in IC84- The Kandahar Hijack and Ul Jalool Ishq.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ban on Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2'? Here's why Varma Kalai head teacher filed petition RKK

    Ban on Kamal Haasan's film 'Indian 2'? Here's why Varma Kalai head teacher filed petition

    Alpha Alia Bhatt's FIRST photo from YRF spy-universe set goes VIRAL; check picture ATG

    'Alpha': Alia Bhatt's FIRST photo from YRF spy-universe set goes VIRAL; check picture

    ED summons youtuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case vkp

    BREAKING: ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case

    Sarfira review Is Akshay Kumar Hindi remake of Suriya Soorarai Pottru worth watching? RBA

    Sarfira REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar’s Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru worth watching? READ this

    Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress once again summoned by ED, to be questioned on July 10 RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress once again summoned by ED, to be questioned on July 10

    Recent Stories

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000 gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 to iQOO Neo 7 Pro: 7 top smartphones under Rs 30,000

    Could be fugitive or alien! Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest snt

    'Could be fugitive or alien!': Philippine hospitals under scanner for offering plastic surgery to evade arrest

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money anr

    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours

    Communication Gaps and Political Downfalls: KCR in Telangana and Jagan in Andhra Pradesh gcw

    Communication Gaps and Political Downfalls: KCR in Telangana and Jagan in Andhra Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon