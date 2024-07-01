Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF spy-universe film to kickstart from THIS date; read plot details HERE

The storyline of the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh has been disclosed in a recent report, along with the commencement date for filming the action thriller

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to headline an upcoming action thriller in YRF's Spy Universe, with shooting scheduled to commence on July 15 in Mumbai. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, will feature elaborate sets in Mumbai before moving to Kashmir for crucial action sequences. An international schedule is also planned for December.

Contrary to expectations, the plot of the film will not focus on the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry. Instead, it will delve into internal threats faced by the country. Spanning from 2000 to 2024, the story will explore the complexities within intelligence agencies, highlighting themes of patriotism, espionage, and internal politics.

Casey O'Neill, known for his work on Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' has been roped in as the action director. Bobby Deol will portray the antagonist, while Anil Kapoor is also reported to join the cast. Alia Bhatt, stepping into the role of a super-agent, aims to carve her mark in the Spy Universe alongside veterans like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film marks a significant venture by Aditya Chopra and YRF, promising an epic female-led spy thriller that pushes boundaries and expectations in Indian cinema.

