Miley Cyrus's much-awaited new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' is out now

After teasing the fans and netizens with sizzling hot bikini-clad pictures of herself from the album and teasers of her smooth vocals, the global music icon Miley Cyrus's much-awaited music album titled 'Endless Summer Vacation' is out now.

Miley Cyrus's eighth studio album was preceded by its lead single, Flowers, which became a worldwide smash upon its January release. The song 'Flowers' topped the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the Billboard Global charts for six consecutive weeks. The song has become the biggest hit of Miley's career.

Before its arrival, the pop star teased that Endless Summer Vacation, the music album, would be split into two sides, AM and PM, that function as separate acts. She said, "The AM timing represents the morning time with a buzz, energy, and new possibilities. It is a new day. And in the nighttime, there is a slinky seediness and grime. But a glamor at the same time. And L.A., there is a certain energy to the night, that you can feel trouble boil up to the surface, and it is very inspiring to me." she said in a clip posted to her official Instagram feed.

In addition to "Flowers," the full-length also contains a second single River as well as collaborations with Brandi Carlile ("Thousand Miles") and Sia (Muddy Feet") and additional tracks like "Jaded," "Handstand," "Violet Chemistry" and "Wonder Woman."

To celebrate the release, Cyrus is marking her return to her Disney roots for Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), a concert-special streaming now on Disney+ that will give fans the first live experience of her new album.

The much-loved second single 'Flowers' is out now on Miley Cyrus's Youtube channel. The entire music album, 'Endless Summer Vacation', by Miley Cyrus, is finally out on Spotify. Fans can witness her toned body and electrifying vocals in the music video of her second lead single, River, that will surely hit the right chords with fans and global netizens.

