Deva star Shahid Kapoor is Bollywood's one of the finest dancers— Here’s why he stands out

Shahid Kapoor’s dance excellence stems from his diverse training, versatility, emotional depth in performances, and iconic dance numbers, making him one of Bollywood’s most captivating and skilled dancers.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor is often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most exceptional dancers, a title he rightfully earned through years of hard work, discipline, and natural talent. What sets him apart is not only his flawless technique but also his innate ability to express emotions and connect with his audience through his dance moves. Whether it’s his elegant contemporary style or his powerful classical performances, Shahid Kapoor’s versatility makes him a captivating performer on screen, effortlessly elevating every dance sequence with his presence.

One of the key factors that contributed to Shahid’s success as a dancer is his extensive training under the guidance of renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar. From a very young age, he enrolled in Davar’s dance institute, where he learned the fundamentals of various dance styles, ranging from jazz to ballet and contemporary dance. This strong foundation laid the groundwork for Shahid’s future success and helped him develop the versatility to take on any dance form with ease.

Before Shahid Kapoor became a well-known Bollywood lead, he worked as a background dancer, which played a crucial role in shaping his skills. His early exposure to working as a dancer in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal provided him with the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. Being a background dancer honed his timing, precision, and understanding of the dynamics of a dance performance, setting him apart from many of his contemporaries when he transitioned into leading roles.
 

Shahid Kapoor’s versatility as a dancer is undeniable. He can effortlessly adapt to a wide range of dance styles, from the fast-paced, energetic moves in "Dhoom Again" to the graceful classical expressions in "Mauja Hi Mauja." Whether it’s a romantic ballad or a high-octane dance number, Shahid’s ability to mold his dancing to suit the song’s mood and genre is one of his standout qualities. His adaptability ensures that he remains one of the most sought-after performers in Bollywood for dance-heavy sequences.

What truly makes Shahid Kapoor a standout dancer is his ability to infuse emotions into his movements. His dance performances are not just technical displays of skill, but rather expressions of the character’s emotions, making them more relatable and engaging for the audience. Iconic dance sequences from movies like Jab We Met and Chance Pe Dance showcase his ability to go beyond just choreography, bringing each movement to life with perfect precision. Shahid’s unique blend of artistry, emotion, and technique has earned him widespread admiration, securing his place as one of the finest dancers Bollywood has ever seen.

