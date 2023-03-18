MC Stan's Indore show CANCELLED after Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena members create havoc stage; WATCH video

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was cancelled on Friday (March 17) when members of the Bajrang Dal took over the stage. The show was stopped after the Karni Sena started a massive protest.

MC Stan's event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was cancelled on Friday (March 17) when members of Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena took over the stage. According to reports, right-wing groups filed a complaint to have the Basti Ka Hasti event in Indore cancelled. The programme was cancelled one hour before it was scheduled to begin.

Bajrang Dal disrupts MC Stan's gig in Indore

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan has begun his all-India tour, performing effectively in places such as Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. Nevertheless, his presentation in Indore on March 16 was cancelled when members of Bajrang Dal disrupted the show and took over the stage. They even caused a commotion, which caused the rapper to leave the event.

The Karni Sena had told him that they would launch a protest if he used inappropriate language during his performance. The situation deteriorated to the point that the police were summoned. The officers eventually resorted to a light lathi charge.

Also Read: Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

The Karni Sena protested MC Stan's performance in Indore. This occurred within the authority of Lasudia thana. The Karni Sena had already cautioned the rapper against using offensive words before his concert, but he ignored it. Workers from the Karni Sena appeared on stage immediately after MC Stan began his act at night.

Also Read: Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress elevates hotness quotient in vibrant multi-colored bikini

According to Bajrang Dal, the rapper is "polluting the young brains" by using derogatory terms in his songs. According to media report, Bajrang Dal activists caused a commotion at the musical site and screamed the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In another video, MC Stan is seen driving away from the venue in his car after Bajrang Dal caused a commotion at the event.