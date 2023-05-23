Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out

    Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Don Cheadle are among the actors who appear in the miniseries.
     

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out
    First Published May 23, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    The second trailer for Marvel Studios' miniseries "Secret Invasion," which will start airing on Disney +Hotstar on June 21, has been revealed. The most recent teaser for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion, which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, features Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury returning from space to battle a rogue group of shape-shifting aliens who are infiltrating the Earth and plotting to take control of humans.

    The one-minute clip, which was left at Marvel Studios on Sunday, starts with Nick Fury discussing the Skrull invasion with Don Cheadle's Rhodey. Next, a montage of the Skrulls using their lethal shape-shifting prowess appears. The next thing we see is Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, an agent for MI6, speaking to Fury about telling his "special friends" about it. Fury, though, is committed to fighting this conflict by himself. Watch the video here:

    The miniseries, which Kyle Bradstreet created, is probably going to provide intriguing insights to look forward to in MCU Phase 5. Katie Finneran, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Samuel Adewunmi, Killian Scott, and Ben Mendelsohn also appear in the series.
    "The invasion will begin in one month. Marvel Studios tweeted that "#SecretInvasion" would begin streaming on @DisneyPlus on June 21.

