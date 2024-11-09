'Mama loves you the mostesttt...', Malaika Arora wishes 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan on 22nd birthday

Malaika Arora posted a collection of rare photos to celebrate her "baby boy" on his 22nd birthday

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, is celebrating his 22nd birthday today, November 9. To mark this special occasion, his loving mother shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a touching message for her “baby boy.” The post featured several throwback photos of her and Arhaan from different stages of his life. The first image was from Arhaan's childhood, where Malaika can be seen lovingly wrapping her arms around him, both flashing bright smiles for the camera.

The following photo showed an older Arhaan taking a walk with his mother, set against a beautiful autumn backdrop. Malaika then shared a collage that included pictures of Arhaan swimming and one where she held him in her arms. The post concluded with a picture of Arhaan playing with their pet dog.

In other news, Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades, parted ways with him in 2017. She later entered a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Although the couple initially kept their relationship private, they eventually went public on Instagram. Arjun and Malaika were together for almost six years before recently ending their relationship. During a Diwali party, Arjun confirmed their breakup and mentioned that he was single. While Arjun has spoken openly about the split, Malaika has not shared any details. However, her cryptic Instagram posts after the breakup have garnered attention.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

Malaika's Instagram post for Arhaan’s birthday read, “Happy birthday, my baby boy, mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt @iamarhaankhan," accompanied by multiple red heart emojis.

Following the post, many of Malaika’s friends and followers shared their birthday wishes for Arhaan. Seema Sajdeh wished him a happy birthday, while Sussanne Khan also sent her greetings. Saba Pataudi shared a special note, calling him a “lucky son” to have Malaika as his mother. Sophie Choudry expressed her love for the photos and wished him a happy birthday with a big hug.

Arhaan Khan recently launched a six-part podcast titled Dumb Biryani, where he was joined by his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The podcast featured special guests, including his parents, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, as well as Sohail Khan and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

