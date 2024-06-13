Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam actor Joju Goerge gets injured while performing helicopter stunt for Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

    Kochi: Malayalam actor Joju Goerge was injured while he was filming his next film 'Thug Life' by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

    Popular actor Joju Goerge was injured while filming the next film 'Thug Life' by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The accident took place in Puducherry while he was performing a high-risk act, which entailed jumping from a helicopter. Joju George was filming with Kamal Haasan and Nassar when the sad catastrophe happened. Joju lost control and tumbled when jumping from the aircraft, causing a fracture in his left foot. He was transported to a hospital for treatment shortly after the event. Doctors have advised him to take bed rest and he has now returned to Kochi following the accident, which interrupted filming.

    Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth are producing 'Thug Life,' directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan after a 36-year sabbatical. The cast features Joju George, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, and others. At the same time, Joju's first directorial feature, Pani, is preparing for release.

    Written and directed by Joju, who has given superb character work, the announcement of 'Pani' has sparked interest from the start. Around sixty new stars appear in the picture, which boasts a large star cast. The picture is being prepared in the mass, thriller, and vengeance genres, and the audience is eagerly anticipating it. Joju is the main actor in the film

