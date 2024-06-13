CONFIRMED! Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are getting married, wedding audio invitation leaked

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation went viral and included an audio QR code containing a romantic message from the couple. According to the leaked invitation, the party will occur at Bastian in Mumbai, and guests are expected to dress formally and festively.

Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal plan to get married on June 23, 2024. While the duo remained silent on the wedding rumors, more details from their claimed nuptials surfaced online every day. Furthermore, Sonakashi's family members refuted stories regarding her wedding. However, Sonakshi and Zaheer's very adorable wedding invitation leaked.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation leaked

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation went viral and included an audio QR code containing a romantic message from the couple. According to the leaked invitation, the party will occur at Bastian in Mumbai, and guests are expected to dress formally and festively. "The rumours were true" is also stated on the card. The pair also advised attendees not to wear red, implying that the bride-to-be would steal our hearts in a red lehenga.

The voice note

"To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi. All of the joy, love, laughter, and numerous adventures we've had over the last seven years have led us to this precise moment. The moment when they transition from being each other's rumored girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration would be incomplete without you, so cancel your plans for the 23rd of June and join us. "See you there."

Zaheer and Sonakshi dating

Zaheer and Sonakshi fell in love while they were filming 'Double XL'. The two reportedly started dating and it has now been seven years to their relationship.

Shatrughan Sinha unaware of the marriage?

In an interview, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha claimed that he is not aware of their marriage and that as an adult, she has the right to make her decisions.

