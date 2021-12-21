Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year old today. Many Bollywood and south stars wished the actress on her special day. Take a look at the stars who wished the actress on her birthday.

Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday is today. The actress is getting love on her social media feed from her fans and well wishers. Samantha was one of the few stars to send a birthday wish to the actress. She took to her social media handle to write that, ""Wishing the gorgeous @tamannaahspeaks a very happy birthday.. I've seen you grow from strength to strength my love".

The message also read that Samantha is happy to see the actor/person Tamannah has become and more power to her always. Tamannah and Samantha have often given us major boss lady vibes. Another stunning lady of Bollywood who wished the actress was Malaika Arora. She wrote, "Happy birthday dear lots of love".

Kajal Agarwal had written a post for 'Tammy' that read, "Here's wishing you the best of success, growth, balance, finding what you seek and fabulous times. Stay blessed, you, genuine beautiful soul, they make them few like you".

Venkatesh Daggubati who shall be seen with the Sye Raa actress in the next movie F3 had also written an emotional post that read, "Happy happy birthday dear @tamannaahspeaks..Hope you find all the happiness and success this year! Wishing you only the best!."

To talk about the actress, she has created a name not only in the South industry but also in the Bollywood film industry. She is known for her spectacular dancing and performance skills. On the professional front, the diva has a lot of films lined up. She will be next seen in F3, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakala. Plan A Plan B is a good mix of coming-of-age Netflix films.

To talk about F3: Fun and Frustration, the sequel of the film has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Tamannaah, Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen play pivotal and important roles.

