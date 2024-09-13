Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video)

Salman Khan was spotted visiting Malaika Arora's parents' home on Thursday night to express his condolences following the death of her father, Anil Mehta. Malaika and her family have been in mourning since Wednesday, with several close friends and Bollywood celebrities visiting to offer their condolences. In an Instagram video, Salman Khan is dressed casually in a navy blue shirt, light blue distressed trousers, and black sneakers. He was visibly serious as he strolled alongside his security guards. Salman strolled smoothly past the gathering, making a collected yet sorrowful gesture.

This is Salman's first reunion with Malaika since she divorced his younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, in 2017. While the Khans have been seen hanging out with Malaika on numerous occasions, Salman has never been seen with them. Salman and Malika also collaborated on Dabangg's hit song 'Munni Badnaam'.

Salman visits Malaika Arora

Celebs who paid a visit

In social media footage, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was seen entering the residence, followed by Bhavana Pandey and Dia Mirza, who were also photographed as they arrived to pay their respects. Other celebrities, such as Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, filmmaker Farah Khan, her brother Sajid Khan, and choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis, appeared to show their support for the mourning family.

Malaika's father committed suicide

Anil Arora, Malaika Arora's father, died tragically on Wednesday from a suspected suicide. According to Mumbai Police, he leaped from his Bandra residence's terrace. Police officers arrived at the location to investigate the incident.

