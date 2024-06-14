Maharaja REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vijay Sethupathi's action drama worth watching? Read this

Maharaja X (Twitter) Review: The movie was officially announced under the working title "VJS50," marking Vijay Sethupathi's 50th lead role. The final title, "Maharaja," was revealed in July 2023.

Nithilan Swaminathan co-wrote and directs the Tamil action thriller "Maharaja". Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Mamta Mohandas play the lead parts, with a strong ensemble cast featuring Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Munishkanth, Singam Puli, and others. The film is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the labels Passion Studio and The Route.

The film was officially announced in February 2023 with the working title "VJS50," and it marks Vijay Sethupathi's 50th starring part. The ultimate title, "Maharaja," was unveiled in July 2023. The project began filming the same month, largely in Chennai. "Maharaja" was released in cinemas on June 14, 2024, after production completed up in mid-July.

Maharaja Story

A barber embarks on a revenge mission following a burglary at his house. He tells the police in vague terms that his "lakshmi" has been taken, raising questions about whether it is a person or an object. The tale follows his relentless resolve to find the elusive "lakshmi."

#Maharaja - Tactics make the kingdown thrive!



Content wise pretty straightfwd but is the play where movie scores well with intelligent writing making the narration work & emotion click in climax... Okayish 1st half & Very good 2nd!



VJS superb 👏 Other cast perf 👌



GOOD WATCH https://t.co/uXBoHsrd8z pic.twitter.com/d8Nm2SscQC — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) June 14, 2024

Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is, You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan ♥️

It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema! This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as… pic.twitter.com/uY3xNZ2Ojl — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 13, 2024

#Maharaja is a remarkable film. It is a rare cinematic experience that sparks engaged discussions about the intricacies of its writing as they leave theater. The narrative will compel viewers to revisit, eagerly attempting to connect the dots & unravel its layered storytelling. pic.twitter.com/ox4nSXMXk4 — Venkat Siddareddy (@vrsiddareddy) June 13, 2024

Maharaja Cast and Crew

The Tamil action thriller "Maharaja," directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, has a well-known ensemble cast. Vijay Sethupathi as Maharaja, Anurag Kashyap as Selvam, and Mamta Mohandas lead this ensemble. They are joined by a wide cast of brilliant performers, including Natarajan Subramaniam as Inspector Varadan, Abhirami, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Manikandan as Dhana, and Singampuli. Notably, the ensemble includes veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja as well as new talent like Divya Bharathi. Manigandan, Thenappan P.L., and Vinod Sagar round out the excellent line-up.

Nithilan Swaminathan directed Maharaja, while Raam Murali co-wrote the story. Dinesh Purushothaman supervised cinematography, and Philomin Raj oversaw editing. B. Ajaneesh Loknath created the film's soundtrack, which was produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under the labels Passion Studio and The Route.

The release of Maharaja is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously) reviews as people discuss this action-drama picture.

