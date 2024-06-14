// Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls
Entertainment
Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Munjya to Vedaa, 6 best films to watch
Image credits: Instagram
'Munjya'
Image credits: Sharvari Wagh/instagram
'Vedaa'
Image credits: Instagram
'Bunty Aur Babli 2'
Image credits: instagram/Sharvari
'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye'
Image credits: Sharvari Wagh/instagram
Upcoming film- 'Maharaj'
Image credits: our own
Upcoming film- With Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj's spy universe
Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One