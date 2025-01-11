Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a grand spiritual gathering held every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26 at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings globally, is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Held every 12 years, the event is renowned for the sacred ritual of river bathing, which is believed to cleanse devotees of their sins. In addition to this spiritual practice, the Mela will include religious discourses, cultural processions, and performances.

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited prominent artists from across the country to perform at this grand event. According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture, renowned singers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, and Shaan will be among those performing. The release mentions that Mahadevan will open the festivities with a soulful performance on the first day, while Mohit Chauhan will conclude the event with a closing act on the final day.

Throughout the Mela, various artists will highlight the rich diversity of Indian music, dance, and storytelling. Notable performers include Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Shovana Narayan, Dr. L Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Malini Awasthi. The schedule features Shaan performing on January 27, Hariharan on February 10, and Kailash Kher on February 23. The performances are expected to create an enchanting atmosphere for devotees, enhancing their spiritual experience with artistic brilliance.

These cultural events will be held at the Ganga Pandal within the Kumbh Mela grounds, showcasing classical dances, folk music, and dramatic arts. They aim to provide visitors with a profound appreciation of India’s cultural heritage alongside spiritual enrichment.

In preparation for the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Prayagraj to review the arrangements. He met with spiritual leaders, visited the akharas, and inspected preparations during a Nishadraj cruise. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak earlier announced the deployment of 125 ambulances, including 15 equipped with advanced life support systems, to ensure medical readiness at the event.

This year’s Maha Kumbh Mela, marking the culmination of a 12-year cycle, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. The pilgrims will gather at the Sangam to take holy dips, reaffirming their faith in this time-honored tradition.

