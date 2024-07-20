'Thank you for saying yes...', Nick Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary

Nick Jonas shared a previously unseen photo with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram, reminiscing about the moment he proposed to her. Take a look at it here

Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the moment he proposed to Priyanka Chopra. In his Instagram post, he shared a sweet selfie with Priyanka, showing off her engagement ring. The caption read, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra." The photo captures Priyanka blushing and visibly overwhelmed, while Nick holds her hand lovingly.

The Perfect Proposal

Jonas' proposal to Chopra was nothing short of a fairy tale. After meeting privately three times, he decided to take the big step. He famously closed down a Tiffany & Co. showroom in London to find the most beautiful and perfect ring for his future wife. The proposal took place in Crete, Greece, during Priyanka's birthday celebrations. As the clock struck midnight on July 19, 2018, Nick proposed to the Citadel actress, creating a magical moment they both cherish.

A Love Story to Remember

In an old interview with American Vogue, Jonas shared details of the proposal. He got down on one knee to ask Priyanka Chopra if she would make him the happiest man in the world by marrying him. After about 45 seconds of anticipation, during which Nick reassured her that he would put the ring on her finger unless she objected, Priyanka said yes.

Their love story began with a series of texts and a meeting for drinks a week before the 2017 Met Gala in New York. After attending the event together, Priyanka invited Nick to her apartment, where her mother, Madhu Chopra, was present. Their relationship gained momentum after the 2018 Met Gala, leading to the realization that Priyanka was the one for Nick. He kept her mother informed and proposed in July, solidifying their bond.

Nick Jonas' Instagram post is a beautiful reminder of their journey together, celebrating their love and commitment on their 6th proposal anniversary.

