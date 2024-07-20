Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thank you for saying yes...', Nick Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary

    Nick Jonas shared a previously unseen photo with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram, reminiscing about the moment he proposed to her. Take a look at it here

    Thank you for saying yes...', Nick Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the moment he proposed to Priyanka Chopra. In his Instagram post, he shared a sweet selfie with Priyanka, showing off her engagement ring. The caption read, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra." The photo captures Priyanka blushing and visibly overwhelmed, while Nick holds her hand lovingly.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    The Perfect Proposal

    Jonas' proposal to Chopra was nothing short of a fairy tale. After meeting privately three times, he decided to take the big step. He famously closed down a Tiffany & Co. showroom in London to find the most beautiful and perfect ring for his future wife. The proposal took place in Crete, Greece, during Priyanka's birthday celebrations. As the clock struck midnight on July 19, 2018, Nick proposed to the Citadel actress, creating a magical moment they both cherish.

    A Love Story to Remember

    In an old interview with American Vogue, Jonas shared details of the proposal. He got down on one knee to ask Priyanka Chopra if she would make him the happiest man in the world by marrying him. After about 45 seconds of anticipation, during which Nick reassured her that he would put the ring on her finger unless she objected, Priyanka said yes.

    Their love story began with a series of texts and a meeting for drinks a week before the 2017 Met Gala in New York. After attending the event together, Priyanka invited Nick to her apartment, where her mother, Madhu Chopra, was present. Their relationship gained momentum after the 2018 Met Gala, leading to the realization that Priyanka was the one for Nick. He kept her mother informed and proposed in July, solidifying their bond.

    Nick Jonas' Instagram post is a beautiful reminder of their journey together, celebrating their love and commitment on their 6th proposal anniversary.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more

    Payal Malik wants to get divorce from Armaan Malik; says 'I am done with the drama and the hate' RBA

    Payal Malik wants to get divorce from Armaan Malik; says 'I am done with the drama and the hate'

    Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage ATG

    'Wedding Filmer' founder REVEALS 'big Bollywood actor' was caught cheating on wife two months after marriage

    Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on ATG

    'Staying positive does not...', Arjun Kapoor drops cryptic post amid breakup rumors; Read on

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram ATG

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate FALLS on July 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on July 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off cleavage in off-shoulder lehenga; check out her latest photoshoot RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off cleavage in off-shoulder lehenga; check out her latest photoshoot

    Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars under Rs 13 lakh gcw

    Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars under Rs 13 lakh

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites ' personal reasons' anr

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites 'personal reasons'

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon