    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight at the IIFA Awards announcement in Mumbai, showcasing their decades-long camaraderie. Set to host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the duo entertained with playful banter, reflecting their close bond both on and off the screen over the years

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan took center stage at the IIFA Awards announcement in Mumbai on Tuesday, showcasing their strong bond with playful moments on stage. The duo is set to host IIFA 2024 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and their camaraderie was evident during the press conference. Known for their decades-long friendship and numerous collaborations, they shared much more than just the spotlight that day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On Wednesday, Karan shared two touching photos with Shah Rukh on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reflected their brotherly bond. Karan described Shah Rukh as his "Big Brother, Guide, inspiration, and family forever," and emphasized the affection and respect he holds for him, calling him a "bonafide force of nature."

    The friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most iconic partnerships, both professionally and personally. Their connection began during the making of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), where Karan was an assistant director. However, it was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Karan’s directorial debut, that solidified their bond, with Shah Rukh in the lead role. Over the years, the two collaborated on several successful films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and My Name is Khan (2010).

    ALSO READ: IIFA 2024 event: Rana Daggubati touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet, says 'Being South Indian' (Watch video)

    During the press event, Shah Rukh humorously mentioned that Karan had informed him he wouldn't be present in person for the rehearsals, preferring to conduct them virtually. Shah Rukh playfully recalled Karan saying that he would rehearse over Zoom, as he was accustomed to doing things quickly. Shah Rukh jokingly added that Karan, being so experienced at hosting, does everything swiftly, whether it's hosting a chat show or a film-related event. Shah Rukh, in a teasing manner, commented on Karan’s frequent hosting duties, further lightening the mood.

    On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will mark a special milestone, as his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also star in the film, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

