Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused massive destruction, claiming lives, displacing over 70,000, and destroying homes, including those of several Hollywood celebrities. The disaster has led to event cancellations, delays in Oscar nominations, BAFTA tea party

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

A massive fire has swept through Los Angeles, leaving significant destruction in its wake and displacing numerous residents, including several Hollywood celebrities. The tragic incident has prompted a strong sense of community among those affected, with residents coming together to control the situation. The disaster has also led to widespread closures and cancellations of events, including a delay in the announcement of Oscar nominations, BAFTA tea party.

Originally scheduled for January 17, the announcement of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards has been postponed to January 19. The voting period for nominations has also been extended by two days, now concluding on January 14. Despite these changes, the ceremony remains set for March 2.

Bill Kramer, the Chief Executive of the Academy, expressed the organization’s condolences in a letter issued on Wednesday. He acknowledged the devastating impact of the fires on Southern California, particularly in the Los Angeles area, where many Academy members and industry professionals reside. Kramer emphasized that their thoughts were with all those affected.

Several pre-Oscar events have been disrupted as a result of the fire. The British Academy of Film and TV Arts Tea Party, the AFI Awards luncheon, and the Critics Choice Awards have either been postponed or canceled. Additionally, the Academy’s “bake-off” event, which highlights contenders in categories like sound, hair and makeup, and visual effects, has also been called off.

The fire, which has spread across multiple locations in Los Angeles, has claimed five lives and destroyed more than 1,100 structures as of Wednesday. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mark Hamill, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Fergie, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins are among those who have lost their homes. Many residents, including public figures, have evacuated the Pacific Palisades area as the wind-driven flames continue to ravage the region.

Paris Hilton shared her heartbreak on social media, posting a video of her home engulfed in flames. She described how the house had been a place where her family had built cherished memories and had envisioned creating many more. Hilton remarked that the devastation was overwhelming and that it was heartbreaking to know so many people had lost their homes.

Although celebrities have had to leave their homes, many have expressed gratitude toward the fire department for their efforts and extended their wishes for the safety of all residents.

