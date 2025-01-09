Who was Pritish Nandy? Journalist, filmmaker passes away aged 73; Read on

Pritish Nandy, a celebrated journalist, poet, filmmaker, and former parliamentarian, left an indelible mark on Indian media and literature. Known for his fearless voice, literary brilliance, and cinematic vision, he also championed social causes, earning widespread admiration and respect

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:58 AM IST

Pritish Nandy, born on January 15, 1951, was a celebrated journalist, poet, and author whose influence shaped Indian media and literature. As editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India (1983–1991) and other prominent publications, he significantly contributed to India’s literary discourse. Nandy’s poetic repertoire included over 40 books in English and translations of Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi works. Among his noteworthy contributions was a modern English rendition of the Isha Upanishad, earning him the Padma Shri in 1977

article_image2

He also very famously produced the hit Amazon Prime series 'Four More Shots Please'! Nandy transitioned to filmmaking in the 2000s, founding Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC). He also produced the well acclaimed Kareena Kapoor movie 'Chameli' which was directed by Sudhir Mishra

article_image3

Serving as a Rajya Sabha member from 1998 to 2004, Nandy represented Maharashtra under the then-united Shiv Sena. Beyond politics, he actively championed animal rights through his organization, People for Animals, and lent his voice to various humanitarian causes. His political and social endeavors reflected his commitment to creating meaningful change

article_image4

Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8, 2025, at 73 due to cardiac arrest, as confirmed by his son, filmmaker Kushan Nandy. Tributes poured in, including one from actor Anupam Kher, who called Nandy a fearless artist and credited him as a source of strength during his early struggles in Mumbai. Kher fondly recalled the camaraderie they shared and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his friend

