    Anne Twist, mother of Harry Styles mourns 'One Direction' member Liam Payne’s death - WATCH

    Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina. As investigations continue, Anne Twist, Harry Styles’ mother, mourned his death on Instagram. Fans shared their love and urged her to take care of Harry, as reports revealed Payne's erratic behavior before his passing

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 9:10 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

    Liam Payne tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from his hotel room’s balcony in Argentina. While the investigation into his death is ongoing, Harry Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, has publicly reacted to the heartbreaking news. She took to Instagram to express her grief.

    Anne shared a post featuring a broken heart image along with the words “Just a boy...”. Many concerned One Direction fans reached out to her, offering support and urging her to look after Harry during this difficult time. One fan commented that Anne should take care of herself and Harry, emphasizing the importance of mental health. Another supporter asked her to keep Harry safe. Many shared their devastation, with one fan expressing their love to Liam’s family, friends, and bandmates.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)

    TMZ reported that Liam fell from the third floor of his hotel, with details emerging about the hours leading up to the incident. According to the publication, Liam exhibited erratic behavior earlier in the day. Around 5 PM local time, he was reportedly seen in the hotel lobby, acting out of sorts, and allegedly smashed his laptop before being escorted back to his room.

    ALSO READ: One Direction's Liam Payne dies at 31: Final video shows him enjoying 'lovely day' before tragic fall (WATCH)

    Liam had been in Argentina to support fellow One Direction member Niall Horan, who was hosting a solo concert. He appeared to have stayed behind in the country with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, after the concert.

