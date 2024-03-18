'Learnt so much from such a beautiful soul', Diljit Dosanjh drops endearing pictures with Ed Sheeran [PHOTOS]

Diljit Dosanjh shares endearing moments with international star Ed Sheeran after their electrifying performance in Mumbai. Fans delight in their camaraderie both on and off stage

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to social media to share heartwarming pictures with global superstar Ed Sheeran. The occasion? Sheeran's recent performance in Mumbai as part of his highly anticipated mathematical tour. Dosanjh surprised fans with a special appearance during the concert, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Dosanjh has been keeping his followers entertained by consistently sharing glimpses of his time spent with Sheeran. His latest Instagram post featured a series of captivating photographs, showcasing the duo's camaraderie both on and off the stage. In the images, Dosanjh can be seen sporting a denim jacket over a black t-shirt, paired with denim pants and an orange turban, while Sheeran exudes casual elegance in a white t-shirt and black shorts. The final few pictures capture the talented pair commanding the stage during their performance in Mumbai.

In his Instagram caption, Dosanjh expressed his gratitude towards Sheeran, writing, '@teddysphotos - Learnt so Much From such a Beautiful Soul.' This sentiment reflects the deep respect and admiration Dosanjh holds for the international superstar.

The highlight of Sheeran's Mumbai concert was undoubtedly the collaboration between the two artists on Dosanjh's hit song 'Lover.' Amidst an electrifying atmosphere and a captivated audience, Sheeran showcased his musical prowess by strumming his guitar while Dosanjh delivered a memorable performance. Sheeran even surprised the crowd by singing a few lines in Punjabi, paying homage to India's rich cultural heritage.

Reflecting on the experience of sharing the stage with Sheeran, Dosanjh expressed his admiration for the British singer-songwriter. In an interview with IANS, he stated, 'It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd.' Dosanjh emphasized Sheeran's generosity as an artist and described the experience as a joy and an honor.

On the professional front, Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Crew,' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The film is set to hit theaters on March 29, promising audiences another dose of Dosanjh's talent on the silver screen.