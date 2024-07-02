Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim

    Aalim Hakim, a name synonymous with hairstyling brilliance, has earned acclaim for producing stunning looks for a myriad of celebrities. Naturally, it makes Aalim Hakim one of the finest hairdressers in the world of celebrity personalities.

    MS Dhoni to Ranbir Kapoor: A look at unmissable looks by celeb-favourite hairstylist Aalim Hakim
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim has gained recognition for creating stunning hairstyles for several celebrities. Celebrities in sports and Bollywood's who's who are among his clientele. Thus, it goes without saying that Aalim Hakim is among the best stylists for celebrities.

    Hakim recently performed a magic trick on Mahindra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of India's cricket team. In MS Dhoni's new hairstyle, caramel highlights were accentuated in soft, wavy locks. His new hairdo gave him a rustic appeal that inspired other men who were interested in grooming. Both admirers were in awe of the dynamic look that exuded from it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Following the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his huge film Ramayan. Recently, he shocked fans with a stunning new look. With thanks to Aalim Hakim. The actor's sleek hairdo, which included fading sides and sharply brushed-up strands, greatly enhanced his rugged attractiveness.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aalim Hakim's skill in hairstyling was evident even on South Indian celebrities like Jr NTR, whom he dressed for a photo shoot. Fans were captivated by the RRR star's gorgeous new appearance, which included a well-groomed beard and a new hairdo.

    Ranveer Singh's hair was done by Aalim Hakim in a magnificent yet purposely unkempt manner. At the new shop launch ceremony for premium company Tiffany & Co., he looked amazing. A well styled beard and a curly moustache gave the illusion of being impressive and well-groomed.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Aalim Hakim then demonstrated his abilities on Vicky Kaushal. The hair stylist posted a picture of the Sam Bahadur actor, and it showed off his incredible good looks. Vicky's mindset was well complemented by the short, textured hairstyle that the stylists gave him for this makeover. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

