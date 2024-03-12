Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Lahore 1947': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol; read details

    Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, has joined the cast of Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947', produced by Aamir Khan. Karan will portray the role of Javed.

    'Lahore 1947': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol; read details
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 8:53 AM IST

    Karan Deol has joined Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore, 1947'. The film stars his father, Sunny Deol, and is produced by Aamir Khan. Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol, recently auditioned for a key role in the film 'Lahore 1947'. Aamir Khan has now revealed that he has landed the role.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan will be seen pla,ying the character of Javed in Lahore 1947. "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it,'' Aamir said.

    Last month, it was rumoured that Sunny Deol had begun filming. Aamir Khan Productions will produce Lahore in 1947. Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan will appear together for the first time in this film. 

    It should be remembered that in 2001, Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Khan's Lagaan competed at the box office, and speculations circulated that the two were feuding. Before Lagaan and Gadar, Khan's Dil and Deol's Ghayal faced a battle at the box office in 1990. Later, in 1996, Raja Hindustani and Ghatak fought. 

    Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. Advait Chandan directs the official Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and attracted criticism on social media. 

    Sunny Deol's most recent film, Gadar 2, surpassed many box office records. The film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and stars Ameesha Patel in the title role.

