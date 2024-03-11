Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi celebrate assistant's birthday on 'Thandel' set [WATCH]

    Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were recently spotted celebrating their assistant's birthday together, gearing up for their upcoming patriotic drama film 'Thandel'-- by Niranjana MS

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently immersed in the shooting of his upcoming project, 'Thandel.' Alongside Sai Pallavi, Recently, a heartwarming video emerged from the sets, revealing a special moment of celebration.

    In the video, shared on March 10, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and director Chandoo Mondeti can be seen commemorating the birthday of their assistant, Konkipudi Venkatesh. The atmosphere is one of joy and camaraderie as the trio gathers around to mark the occasion.

    Naga Chaitanya, donned in a checked shirt and pants, is seen playfully feeding cake to Venkatesh, his assistant, with a beaming smile. Sai Pallavi joins in the festivities, sharing warm wishes and feeding cake to Venkatesh as well. Director Chandoo Mondeti extends his blessings to the assistant, further adding to the celebratory mood.

    'Thandel'

    'Thandel' is shaping up to be an action-packed drama set in a fishing community, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film marks his third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after successful ventures like 'Premam' and 'Savyasachi' Produced by Geetha Arts, 'Thandel' stands as Naga Chaitanya's most ambitious project yet.

    Notably, 'Thandel' also marks the second collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, following their acclaimed work in Sekhar Kammula's 'Love Story.' Aside from his film projects, Naga Chaitanya recently made his debut in the OTT space with the mysterious horror web series 'Dhootha' directed by Vikram K. Kumar.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Meet Messi, the Dog from 'Anatomy Of A Fall' who donned bow tie for the Awards

    Sai Pallavi's upcoming films

    Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi gears up for her next venture, 'Amaran', a high-octane thriller opposite Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the film pays tribute to the late major Mukund Varadarajan and boasts a stellar ensemble cast.
    Additionally, Sai Pallavi is rumored to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Reports suggest filming for this ambitious project is slated to commence in February 2024.

